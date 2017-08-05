A total of 40 members from the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) were treated to the best seat in the house at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

The event broke records to become the highest-attended Open ever held in England with BIGGA members giving up their free time to help ensure the event went off without a hitch.

A BIGGA member was attached to every single match during the tournament. BIGGA greenkeepers witnessed Brandon Grace's record-breaking 62, amateur Alfie Plant stealing hearts to win the Silver Medal and the final duel between Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.

Peter Allam raked the final match of the tournament and witnessed Spieth make history by becoming only the second male to win three different Majors before his 24th birthday.

As the young Texan threatened to melt down on the 13th, eagled the 15th and then sank a birdie putt on the final hole to claim his third Major, Allam was there to witness it all first hand. "It was one of the best things I have ever done," said the Berkhamsted greenkeeper, who was volunteering on the BIGGA Support Team for the second time.

Allam was assigned the final match when his name was picked out of a hat at random. He added: "I didn't even think I was going to be here. I was on the reserve team to start and it was only when I got a call three weeks ago that I knew I'd be coming here. So to get the final match was incredible."

On the final day of play the BIGGA Support Team were called into action 190 times. Steve Hemsley was called into action the most, raking nine times for Brooks Koepka and Austin Connelly in the third from final match.

During The Open the BIGGA Support Team raked Royal Birkdale's approximately 123 bunkers a total of 1,220 times.

