Tracey Duncan, Health and Wellbeing Advisor at Brooksby Melton College, has completed the mammoth task of training 450 students in CPR during the 2017/18 academic year.

The training, which was made possible by a generous donation of three 'Call Push Rescue' kits from the British Heart Foundation, teaches students how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

After a training session in November 2017, one incredibly brave BMC student was able to save her mum's life by applying her newly learned CPR skills. This inspiring student has since been nominated as a British Heart Foundation 'CPR Hero', and will soon be receiving an award to recognise her heroism.

Tracey said 'I am passionate about providing the opportunity for students at the College to learn CPR, as it is a valuable skill that could potentially save a life. Heart conditions can affect younger people, as well as older people, so I think that it is incredibly important for our students to have the skills to perform CPR if they are ever in a situation where it is necessary.

I always try to make the training light hearted, but I do tell the students that it will be hard work! I ask them lots of questions about different situations and how they would deal with them. I also explain how to use a defibrillator and tell them where they should be able to access one. After the training, I always ask them if they feel more confident in performing CPR and most of them say that they do.

Every student who completes the training also receives a certificate, which is great addition to their CV!'

Tracey is able to train 36 students at a time with the 'Call Push Rescue' kits from the British Heart Foundation. These kits are available free of charge to schools and colleges, giving education providers the essential equipment with which to teach CPR.

For more information on 'Call Push Rescue' Kits, head to:

www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/cpr-kits