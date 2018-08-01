The British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association has revealed further improvements to the annual BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME), which will elevate the event to even greater heights.

Prior to BTME 2018, BIGGA revealed a comprehensive set of changes and improvements to the annual exhibition for 2019 and beyond, including expanding the size of the exhibition by up to 25%. The new layout contains more opportunities than ever for visitors to interact with exhibitors, gain knowledge and support and experience an enhanced Continue to Learn education programme.

With a little over five months to go until BTME, to be held in January 2019, BIGGA has released details of even more innovations to the exhibition, including Golf Course Construction Live, in which various aspects of golf course construction will take place before the visitor's eyes.

There will also be an area of the exhibition dedicated to new products, a golf simulator hosted by Perennial and Rigby Taylor and a theatre on the show floor where short seminars will take place.

As in previous years, Continue to Learn will kick off the week, from Sunday 20 January 2019. Already the most extensive programme of turf maintenance education in Europe, the offering has been expanded even further with an all-new Deputy's Conference intended for those looking to make the step up to management of a course.

The new Links Forum will have education tailored specifically for those working on or wishing to learn more about links courses, while the Ecology & Environment Forum will focus upon sustainability and the environment.

Left: BTME 2019 provides a fantastic opportunity to network. Right: The ever-popular BTME Welcome Celebration will return In 2019

BIGGA Head of Member Development Sami Strutt said: "I'm very excited to reveal the Continue to Learn at BTME 2019 education programme. There will be more than 70 speakers and 80 education offerings, so there should be something for everyone!"

BTME itself will run from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 January 2019 and exhibitors have embraced the changes that the association has made to the exhibition's layout. A total of 140 exhibitors attended BTME 2018 and BIGGA is on course to substantially exceed that number.

Campey Turf Care Systems was one of the first to recognise the massive potential of the new plan and the machinery distributor has more than doubled the size of its stand, booking 200m2.

Richard Campey said: "BTME has always been a major event in the Campey calendar, attracting our overseas as well as UK dealers. We anticipate BTME 2019 being our most successful yet."

So far, returning exhibitors have purchased an average of 10.5% extra space compared to BTME 2018.

BIGGA Chief Executive Officer Jim Croxton said: "The support we have received from our partners and exhibitors has vindicated the decision we made to restructure the BTME experience. Our exhibitors were eager to expand and really showcase their wares and I'm delighted we have been able to offer this opportunity and that they have supported our decision so emphatically.

"Over the coming months we're looking forward to unveiling even more industry-leading innovations to ensure BTME 2019 is not only our best event ever, but also one of the best events the turf management industry has ever seen."