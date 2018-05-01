The rise in thefts of batteries from golf buggies have been linked to the production of class A drugs, according to a police inspector.

Batteries stolen from Hillside Golf Club in Southport earlier this month

A few months ago we reported on an array of golf clubs that have experienced criminals breaking in and stealing the batteries from golf cars, causing thousands of pounds-worth of damage each time.

Most of the police forces that investigated the thefts stated that the batteries were probably then sold for scrap, however South Flintshire Inspector Darren Whibberley, North Wales Police, has said they could be used for the production of crystal methamphetamine, known as 'crystal meth.'

His comments come as Padeswood and Mold golf clubs in Wales both reported batteries stolen from their buggies within 24 hours of each other recently.

He said: "Due to the power of the batteries, they are being targeted as they can be used in the production of addictive drugs, such as crystal meth.

"Equally, the theft could be as simple as theft for scrap but we cannot discount this possibility.

"Any businesses that make us of golf buggy-derived vehicles should review their security arrangements."

In recent months several golf clubs throughout the UK have been targeted. One police spokeswoman said "there have been a considerable number of reported thefts nationally with one venue losing over 100 batteries, which were stripped from the buggies overnight."

For example, Oakmere Golf Club in Nottinghamshire saw 44 batteries stolen, Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk had batteries removed from six golf buggies, Sene Valley Golf Club in Kent saw more than 40 golf buggy batteries and one golf car stolen and South Lakes Golf Club in Cumbria had about 20 batteries stolen.

Sergeant Helen Bland said: "It goes without saying that people should be vigilant and ensure equipment is securely stored in order to avoid becoming a victim of crime."

"It is always a good idea to security-mark expensive items and keep serial numbers and receipts. You can also register important items for free on the national immobilise database (www.immobilise.com) which will help us to return them to you if they are recovered."

"We would also ask residents to keep an eye out for the sale of these batteries and report anything suspicious to us as soon as possible."

