The new Koro FIELD TOPMAKER models (FTM) are launching in 2018, with the smaller 1.6 -meter model designed specifically to work on golf courses.

The unequivocal success of the FTM across all sports surfaces, including golf, has helped produce healthier turf through greatly improved surface hygiene, but the enhancements to the machine take it further.

To make it more user friendly for golf the weight and balance has been analysed, resulting in a lighter, steadier machine. Solid locking pins now offer greater consistency, and the overall performance is improved due to the re-designed UNIVERSE rotor and angled cross conveyor.

The FTM will be joined on stand B28 by the industry leading Vredo DZ Overseeder. This generation of overseeders provide a 96% germination rate by placing the seed in direct contact with the soil, with their small yet robust build making them the perfect choice for all golf courses.

These machines will sit alongside the Air2G2 Air Inject, an aeration machine that is becoming a stalwart of the Campey range. It uses pressurised air to target compaction deep at root zone level. Probes penetrate the soil and force air sideways to create fissures in the sub structure improving aeration and drainage throughout the soil.

Completing the line-up on stand is the Dakota 310, offering the accuracy expected from any Dakota 400 series spreader, but in a compact version. It spreads light to heavy and wet to dry, with easy calibration and no tractor or truckster required.

