Dagenham's Castle Green Leisure Centre has won December's 'Outstanding London Sports Venue Award'.

Castle Green is run in conjunction with Jo Richardson Community School and boasts a Fitness Industry Association approved gym with a full suite of exercise machines. The centre runs a wide range of fitness classes open to the local community to help residents stay fit and healthy.

There is a modern sports hall and a large dance studio available on the site. Outdoors activities are also catered for with a floodlit synthetic sand pitch to provide year-round access for football and hockey. Castle Green also has a well-maintained grass pitch can be hired too for football or cricket games.

December's grassroots award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 7,000 venues across the city for 16 featured sports.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Castle Green Leisure Centre do a remarkable job in the local community to provide locals with high-quality facilities and the venue is a worthy winner. The team strive to boost physical activity participation numbers and the results are testament to their fine work."

L to R: Nadim Mea - Centre Manager, Bobbie Beard - Duty Manager, Leighanne Flegg - Marketing and Events Manager

Castle Green Leisure Centre Manager, Nadim Mea, said: "Castle Green at Jo Richardson Community School provides leisure, training, a community provision and education for all. We pride ourselves on having fantastic customer service and offering facilities to hire at competitive prices. We are very much a community focused facility catering for all ages and backgrounds which is very much reflected in the service provision we offer. We are pleased to be able to continue to offer great services to our community, and we thank my local pitch for helping to facilitate this."

To find out more about the award or how to sign up to MyLocalPitch please visit www.mylocalpitch.com