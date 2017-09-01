Charterhouse Turf Machinery will be highlighting the Graden GBS1200 at the NEC this year. As always, they will also be showcasing a vast array of equipment for the care of both natural and artificial sports surfaces as well as landscaping products from the BLEC range on an adjacent stand.

The Graden GBS 1200 is a 1.2m straight reeled unit ideal for flat areas such as sports pitches, cricket squares, tennis courts etc. This model can be mounted onto a 20hp+ tractor and can scarify to various depths of up to 45mm. The tempered steel blades, in optional widths of 1mm or 3mm, feature 8 tungsten tips and are fitted in reverse rotation to slice cleanly through the turf while the deep scalloped design prevents the blades from becoming clogged.

From Redexim, the Rink DS800 top dresser, which compliments the company's range of Verti-Drains, will be another popular highlight. The Rink DS800 can be either trailed behind a 30hp compact tractor with the benefit of 4 wheels on an articulating axle, or fitted to a John Deere Pro Gator or Toro Workman truck for a light foot print. It has a variable spread pattern up to 12m (36ft) and gives a very good finish due to the dual spinners which can apply precise amounts of material, even if the material is wet.

Meanwhile the Verti-Top, from the Redexim Verti-Art collection, continues to set the standard for the cleaning and maintenance of synthetic turf surfaces. The powered rotary brush sweeps to a predetermined depth in the carpet lifting the pile and extracting the top 1mm - 15mm of infill along with any foreign material. A sieve then separates the infill from the detritus, the infill is returned to the surface, while the detritus is collected in the hopper of the machine. The cleaned infill is brushed into the fibres of the carpet leaving a clean, level and aesthetically pleasing finish.

A new face can also be found on Stand K070, as Ian Lauder Northern Territory Sales Managers makes his debut.