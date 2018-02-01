Charterhouse Turf Machinery have announced the appointment of Mona Tractor Company as their dealer for North Wales. With three depots in the area, in Ruthin, Llanystumdwy and Anglesey, they are well placed to deliver sales and customer support on a wide range of Redexim machinery for natural turf surfaces.

Mona Tractor Company are a family run company, celebrating their 40th year in trade throughout 2018. They pride themselves on providing a professional and personal service through their workshop, parts and sales departments and stock a wide range of tractors and machinery for the agricultural, landscape and sports turf sectors including John Deere and Stihl.

Commenting on the appointment, Central UK Territory Manager for Charterhouse Richard Lucas said, "We are extremely pleased to be working with Mona Tractor Company, they have a fantastic reputation for Sales and aftercare in the area which is most important to our customers. I'm personally looking forward to working with them to enhance the area, provide the best solutions and support for all of our new and existing customers."

Gethin Pritchard, Turf Machinery Sales Manager for Mona Tractors added, "We're delighted to be working together with Charterhouse and adding their vast range of machinery to our portfolio. We have a vast customer base and we're confident that the versatile and efficient Redexim products will satisfy the demands of today's ground professionals."

www.charterhouse-tm.co.uk