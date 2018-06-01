Newly appointed BLEC dealer, Acorn Tractors from Derbyshire, recently joined forces with staff from Charterhouse Turf Machinery (CTM) for an in-depth training session on the BLEC range of specialist landscaping and turfcare equipment.

BLEC was purchased by Redexim almost two years ago and is now a division within CTM. In that time the range of specialised landscaping and turfcare equipment has been streamlined and re-engineered by the Redexim team to feature a wealth of features.

The day was the brainchild of Division Manager Curtis Allen to allow the combined staff to trial and test the range in the field to better assist and advise current and future customers. The day featured a broad spectrum of BLEC machinery including the BLEC Cultipack Seeder, the BLECavator 145 compact stoneburier, Power Box Rake and Laser Grader 1500TPP.

The Charterhouse team gained valuable time and field experience with machines for a variety of applications under the guidance of Acorn Tractors staff who have been involved with BLEC products for many years.

Of the event Curtis Allen said, "This was a great opportunity for the whole Charterhouse team to gain a thorough understanding of the products and this market sector. It was a day that all involved found very helpful and we'd like to pass our thanks onto Acorn Tractors Owner Julian Simpson and his team for not only hosting, but also supporting the day."