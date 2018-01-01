Charterhouse Turf Machinery have announced the appointment of Ian Lauder as Northern Territory Manager. This role will see Ian providing machinery, service and sales support to the dealer and customer network in Northern England, Scotland and Ireland.

Ian brings with him a wealth of knowledge on the golf and groundcare sectors, joining Charterhouse from over a decade spent with a large, established dealership in Scotland. Here he gained experience with a range of leading industry brands, including products from the Redexim Charterhouse stable, and built relationships with a range of customers including golf clubs, local authorities, bowls clubs, contractors and more.

Commenting on his appointment Ian said, "Having been in the role now for a few months I'm really enjoying getting to grips with the complete product range and helping to further develop Charterhouse's presence and service in the Northern region. It was great to meet lots of new faces at Saltex and I now look forward to seeing more customers, both old and new, at BTME."

In his spare time, Ian is a keen golfer, playing with a handicap of +1 and having won his Club Championship three times. He also won the Border Golfers Championship in 2008 and went on to represent Club, County and Country. Away from the course, Ian enjoys spending quality time with his family.

www.charterhouse-tm.co.uk