Barnet's Christ's College Finchley school has won April's Outstanding Sports Facility Award.

The school's facilities are available for a wide selection of sports, including a pristine floodlit 3G Pitch, Sports Hall and Gymnasium.

Several local Barnet community sports teams use the facilities and Christ's College is the ideal venue for clubs to call their home ground. The school has availability for weekly training sessions, club fixtures and larger spaces for bespoke fund raising or social events. Sports facilities can be booked for competitions and tournaments with parking available.

For the colder seasons there is a state-of-the-art indoor space which caters for 5-a-side football, badminton, cricket and many more activities.

From September 2018, Christ's College Finchley will start offering outstanding education to girls and boys joining Year 7 or the Sixth Form. Applications are now invited from girls and boys for entry in 2018.

April's grassroots venue award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 7,000 venues across the city for 16 featured sports.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Christ's College Finchley plays an active role in the local community and the venue facilities are top class. Sports lovers have a incredible choice of activities to choose from and the school should be proud of its commitment to providing places to enjoy sport."

Assistant School Leisure and Sports Manager Michael Garrett said: "Christ's College Finchley is an amazing venue for sports and the local community are making the most of the facilities on offer, we are lucky to have such a dedicated team who are focused on providing great customer service for our bookings."

To find out more about the award or how to sign up to MyLocalPitch please visit

www.mylocalpitch.com