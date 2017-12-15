Kubota UK has launched #KubotaChristmas, a social media campaign to thank and reward the company's dealer and end-user customers with the chance of winning a host of exciting Kubota branded presents this Christmas.

The festive campaign will be launched on Kubota UK's Facebook and Twitter pages on Friday 15 December, kick starting a ten-day countdown to Christmas with prizes to be won every single day!

Kubota UK is encouraging all of its social media fans and followers to get involved by entering and sharing the campaign. Watch out for a new and fun #KubotaChristmas video animation to appear every morning. The video sees Santa Claus heading off in his sleigh from Kubota Corporation's head office in Japan to the shores of the UK and Ireland with a sack full of presents.

Last year's grand prize winner, Andy Roberts, said: "I think the Kubota Christmas campaign is brilliant. I've been an avid follower of Kubota UK on social media for a number of years and the content they share is fantastic.

"The fact that they reward followers with prizes every now and then, particularly at Christmas, is superb. My young lad was absolutely delighted with his very own Kubota pedal tractor, it made his Christmas, I don't know whose smile was biggest, mine or his! I would encourage everyone to enter as there are some great gifts to be won."

On Facebook, fans simply need to answer questions related to the festive period to be in with a chance of winning a whole host of Kubota merchandise, from beanie hats and body warmers, to pedal tractors. Entries via Twitter will encourage individuals to retweet and like the post to win a present.

Karen Tipping, Marketing Manager at Kubota UK, commented: "Our Christmas campaigns are all about giving back and thanking our customers for their loyal support. This is our third year now and the feedback we receive is excellent. I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at Kubota UK and good luck entering our #KubotaChristmas campaign."

For more information about how to enter, visit the Kubota UK Facebook page or follow @KubotaUK on Twitter.