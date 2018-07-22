GreenFields (Sports Surfaces) UK Ltd have proudly received the Constructionline Gold Certificate, an accolade which is testament to the team's commitment to excelling in project delivery, workplace and health and safety practices.

Constructionline is the UK's leading procurement provider and supply-chain management service providing potential buyers with minimised risk combined with optimised supplier performance evidenced by businesses such as GreenFields meeting a range of crucial industry standards.

The gold (level 3) accreditation ensures that a company abides by current legislations in areas such as modern slavery, anti-bribery and corruption and equal opportunities as well as assessing high standards in environmental management, quality management, equality and diversity, governance and risk management. In addition, GreenFields were assessed for and awarded a Health and Safety SSIP Certificate in SMAS (Safety Management Advisory Services) demonstrating compliance in health and safety legislation to potential buyers.

GreenFields have held Constructionline Silver accreditation for over four years and their demonstration of professional practices has ensured a promotion to the advanced gold level.

Paul Milton, Director at GreenFields commented: "We are proud to have been awarded Constructionline Gold certification, this new accreditation displays to our potential customers that we are a committed and responsible organisation dedicated to building high quality sports pitches and to meeting industry standards as well as relevant legislation and practices."

With over 300 high quality pitch installations across the UK at a number of educational institutes and high-profile sports facilities, GreenFields UK offer clients a turnkey 'one-stop shop' solution combining R & D, manufacturing, design and installation services with performance testing and ongoing pitch maintenance.

More information on GreenFields can be found at www.greenfieldsturf.co.uk