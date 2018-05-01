Two awards have been handed out by the Dorset and Wiltshire Rugby Football Union to a pair of unsung heroes from Trowbridge RFC and Supermarine RFC.

The Dorset and Wiltshire RFU highlighted the achievements of Trowbridge groundsman Anthony Knight and Claire Legg of Supermarine.

Knight received the Groundsman of the Year award, five years on from Trowbridge's move to Doric Park.

The playing surface at Doric Park is largely regarded as one of the best in the local area, and the RFU put this down to the 'hard work' and 'dedication' displayed by Mr Knight, who oversaw the transition of the playing surface from an agricultural field.

A Trowbridge RFC spokesperson said: "The pitch benefits our local players and club members because we have been able to play and train across a thriving youth and adult section throughout a very wet winter.

"To have facilities that can stand up to regular use and still be the best in the area takes a lot of hard work.

"And Bristol Premiership Ladies are now using the facility on a regular basis as we provide the closest available pitches on many winter weekends."

