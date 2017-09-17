Members at a Wearside cricket club are celebrating after it was handed a cash grant to buy much-needed equipment. Eppleton Cricket Club in Hetton was selected to receive a £750 donation from Cash 4 Clubs, a scheme run by online sports betting company Paddy Power Betfair.

Eppleton Cricket Club groundsman Kevin Galley, left, and club secretary Jeff Park with the new water machine

The club is one of a number of community clubs enjoying a summer bonus this year and has spent the money on pitch care equipment.

The charitable scheme is open to all sports clubs in the UK and has given out more than a quarter of a million pounds to local sports clubs since its inception in 2008.

Grants officer and club member Richard James was delighted when he found out their club was amongst the 2017 winners. He said: "Eppleton Cricket Club is delighted to receive this donation from Cash4Clubs. "Sports clubs like ours are keen to maintain our facilities for the benefit of the local community. "This year we have hosted a range of community events including local coaching with Eppleton Academy Primary School, Durham Cricket Board disabled coaching sessions, a ladies day and a primary school cricket festival with the support of Hetton School.

"Sport is an integral part of building healthy and happy local communities and investing in grassroots facilities is incredibly important. "Sport is the lifeblood of our company and we are proud to support it at all levels, not just professional and elite levels. "We hope this year's carefully selected clubs make the most of their Paddy Power Betfair grants and that they will help them on their way to achieving their goals."

