As part of its continued support for grassroots rugby, PGI Welsh Beef is launching its Groundsman of the Year Awards.

Designed to spotlight the unsung heroes of the nation's great sport, it is giving one lucky individual the recognition they deserve with a Groundsman of the Year trophy alongside £500 worth of outdoor clothing.

Whether tending to a small patch of grass with immaculate precision or battling through the elements to get a pitch playable in the winter, PGI Welsh Beef wants to hear from you!

Judging these awards is Welsh rugby international Dan Lydiate, who has had the pleasure of playing on some of the finest pitches in the world, Len Smith, former head groundsman for Glamorgan Cricket Club, and Charlie Morgan, a grassland consultant.

Collectively, these three have experience of what makes a perfect pitch, from the best techniques for growing and maintaining to what a player wants from the grass.

Rhys Llywelyn, Market Development Manager at Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said: "At PGI Welsh Beef we know the importance of good-quality grass."

"With this award we want to celebrate the steadfast individual or the group of people who take pride in the pitch for your club."

"This campaign is the latest in PGI Welsh Beef's support of youth rugby in Wales."

"The vast majority of cattle in Wales are reared on grass and the vegetation is a key part of what gives Welsh Beef its flavour and makes it so lean".

To enter your local team's groundskeeper, head to the PGI Welsh Beef website http://eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com/en/welsh-beef/groundskeeper and fill out the simple form.

