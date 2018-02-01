Darren J. Davis, the golf course superintendent at Olde Florida Golf Club in Naples, Fla., has been elected to a one-year term as president of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) at the association's annual meeting held in conjunction with the Golf Industry Show in San Antonio.

Darren, a certified golf course superintendent (CGCS), served as vice president of the association in 2017 and has been a member of the association's board of directors since 2012.

A 28-year member of GCSAA, he is a past president of the Everglades GCSA and a past president of the Florida GCSA and Florida Turfgrass Association. He is currently a director with the Musser International Turfgrass Foundation. In 2004, the FGCSA honoured him with its Distinguished Service Award and, in 2011, the FTGA presented him with the Wreath of Grass - the association's highest award.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., he earned a turfgrass management certificate from Penn State University in 1991. He also obtained an associate in arts degree from Tallahassee Community College in 1987 and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2007.

"Becoming president is a privilege that I don't take lightly," said Darren. "I hope I am able to give the association back even a fraction of what it's given to me."

www.gcsaa.org