Dan Shemesh, Director of Stadium and Training Grounds for the New York Red Bulls has reported excellent results since purchasing a Dennis G34D cylinder mower.

In 2009, after seven years at the Philadelphia Eagles Dan Shemesh landed the role of Director of Grounds at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey home of the New York Red Bulls MLS team.

As the Director of Grounds, Dan's responsibilities include overseeing the pitches at the 25,000 seat stadium and training grounds, as well as maintaining the surrounding landscape. Now in his eighth season with the New York Red Bulls, the pitch has significantly improved and Dan feels that it has reached another level since trading his ride-on mower for a Dennis G34D cylinder mower.

"I had heard a lot about the Dennis G34D," says Dan. "So we talked to other groundsmen who were using them and after glowing reports we decided to try one for ourselves. A demonstration was arranged through CS Trading LLC (local dealer) and off the back of that we decided it would be extremely beneficial to have one."

The Dennis G34D has been designed and built following the same concept as the popular Dennis G860 machine - which is relied upon in stadium environments all over the globe. Available in three different cutting sizes - 26", 30" and 34" - the mowers incorporate a large-diameter eight bladed cutting cylinder to cater for a wide range of uses to leave a precision cut. The handlebar design makes maneuvering easy and the wide adjustment makes it comfortable for all cutting heights.

"We like using the machine because of the superior presentation it offers us," says Dan. "It is simple, easy to adjust, and can be set-up in minutes - it is also comfortable, lightweight and smooth to operate. The controls are easily accessible which makes using the machine easy to control and quick to learn."

"Dennis is a good reliable company that makes durable machines for high quality pitches around the world."

For further information or a no obligation demonstration, please contact Dennis 01332 824 777 or visit www.dennisuk.com