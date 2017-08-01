The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) have grant funding available from the Department for International Trade (DIT) for the Golf Industry Show (GIS) 2018 which takes place on the 7th and 8th February 2018 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Golf Industry Show is the world's largest golf course and facility management event and attracts attendees from 63 different countries including golf course superintendents, owners, chief operating officers, architects and builders, equipment managers, and distributors.

The AEA have grants of £2000 available for UK SMEs to exhibit at GIS 2018 and while there are still grant available, the uptake has been fantastic so companies are urged to act swiftly if they are interested.

If you would like more information on the grants available for GIS 2018 please contact Kayleigh Holden. Email kayleigh.holden@aea.uk.com or Telephone: 01733 207603.