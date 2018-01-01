Grinding by its nature is a precise process that can be time consuming, but The Double A Trading Company Ltd is aiming for far greater efficiency with their new Foley Accu-Pro 633 with AccuTouch 3 Control, supplied by ProSport UK Ltd.

Erin Mackie (Service Manager) and Martin Bell (Service Engineer) at The Double A Trading Co Ltd with the new Foley grinder

During her 13-years as Service Manager at Double A, Erin Mackie has compiled countless, run efficiency reports, whilst deciding what new equipment to buy, and she'll consult with those that use them to find out exactly what they want from it.

When it came to choose a new grinder, Erin, considering the opinions of her grinding technicians, wanted a fully automatic computerised machine that would provide a quicker high-quality grind whilst allowing the operators to be proactive elsewhere.

With these requirements in mind Erin decided to opt for the grinder recommended by managing director of ProSport UK and Foley UK distributor Ian Robson. Erin explains "We looked at grinders from different manufactures but were most impressed with the Foley Accu-Pro 633 as it met all the criteria needed to deliver the best grinding service.

"We offer this service primarily for professional golf course machinery but also for any of our customers machines and our own demo mowers that need sharpening.

"One of the many reasons I chose the Foley Accu-Pro 633, and why the engineers preferred that grinder to the others on offer, is because it is completely computerised. It offers us spin and relief grinding and it's fully automatic. So, while the grinder is in action our technicians can be away and working on something else. "It's also fully enclosed so it meets all our health and safety regulations, reducing the excessive noise that we used to get with our other fully open machine.

"Purchasing the Accu-Pro will significantly improve our efficiency for grinding, and in turn this will increase our capacity.

"I'm looking forward to working out exactly how much more work we will be able to complete compared to our old grinder."

The increase in efficiency comes from the automation of the machine, but more specifically the processes within it. The 'Automatic Placement System' uses the Accu-Reel Selector and Cylinder Height Stop, which combined, locate the reel exactly where required for a fast and easy spin and relief grind.

Pre-set relief angles are easily identified on the 'Relief Angle Adjuster', making grinding the correct angle with the proper clearances for each reel type, a simple task.

As the grinder uses the AccuTouch 3 Control with its built-in training programme, the operator training although still required is quick and easy and Erin was very impressed just how rapidly Ian carried out the full installation and training process.

"Ian has been very helpful; the guys didn't have any quibbles. He went through the machine thoroughly with them and trained all of our operators within a short period of time, which was great."