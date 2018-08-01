Set within Scotland's Golf Coast, the 18 hole links course at Dunbar Golf Club demands accuracy and judgement as play follows natural contours and a rocky shoreline. Currently in the middle of a sward conversion programme, Course Manager Paul Armour recently took delivery of a BLEC Multiseeder, allowing him to increase the frequency of overseeding whilst leaving minimal disruption on the greens.

"At present the greens are a mix of fescue/bent and poa, and our aim is to increase the fescue population" explains Paul, who has been at the club for just over 2 years. "We were previously using a disc seeder which left lines in the greens meaning we were restricted to only overseeding between competitions." On the back of recommendations from his colleagues, Paul had a demonstration of a BLEC Multiseeder with Ian Lauder of Charterhouse Turf Machinery and local dealers Henderson Grass Machinery.

"The main idea of moving over to Multiseeder was that it's a dimple seeder which leaves much less disruption on the greens, keeping the golfers and visitors happy. This means we can get out with it more frequently throughout the season." Though restricted by the unusually dry weather throughout the summer, Paul and his team of eight have already covered all 18 greens since they took delivery of the Multiseeder in April, with imminent plans to cover eight again when the weather allows, and all 18 once again at the back end of the year.

"With this machine we get fantastic accuracy with the quantity of seed distribution, so by simply adjusting the rate I know exactly what I'm going to get. The spiked rollers follow the contours, and with the precision of seed delivery, we're achieving good levels of germination. The installation and training delivered by Henderson's was fantastic and we know they're at the end of the phone if we need them - but so far we've had no need to call."

Tel: +44 (0)1428 661222 - Fax: +44 (0)1428 661218 - www.blec.co.uk