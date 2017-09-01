  1. See All
0 Dundee announce plans to build a new stadium and leave Dens Park after more than 100 years

Scottish Premiership football club Dundee FC has tabled plans to leave its current Dens Park home and build a new stadium in the north of the city.

Dundee could be leaving Dens Park after more than a century

Dark Blue Properties (DBP) - a venture set up by the club to drive the project - and architects Leadingham Jameson Rogers and Hynd have submitted a pre-application notice for a stadium and mixed-used development on land adjacent to Camperdown Leisure Park.

The notice signal's Dundee FC's intent to submit a planning application later this year and also begins a period of statutory and public consultation on the proposed plans.

While exact details of the stadium - such as capacity - are yet to be confirmed, the plans show a main stadium and a large training complex housing four full-size pitches.

In a statement, the club said: "The public consultation to allow the exploration of a wide range of issues important to the success of the project including site access, environmental impact and land use.

"To initiate construction and ensure the long term financial viability of a new stadium a successful mix of income generating activities on site will be essential, and the consultation period will provide a framework for DBP to explore a full range of potential options with the necessary public bodies in advance of making a formal application."

It is expected that, following the consultation, the full detailed designs for the site and stadium will be filed spring of 2018.

Bob Hynd of Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd Architects added: "We have now been in discussion with Dundee Council regarding the concept of a stadium on part of this site for over a year and would like to thank them for the assistance they have given us."

You can read the original article from Sports Management HERE

