Stadion Galgenwaard, home to FC Utrecht in The Netherlands, has recently purchased two unique Cub Cadet Infinicut 34" mowers - unique in that they are the first 34" models to be fitted with the optional Groomer attachment. The club plays in the Eredivisie League - the Premier football league in the Netherlands.

In charge of the stadium pitch, as well as 5 pitches at the clubs Zoudenbalch training complex, is Head Groundsman Jan Gijzen. "I first saw the Infinicut™ mowers when I made the trip to Saltex last year. I was excited by them straight away and then went back and did some extensive research before deciding to order them" explains Jan, who has been at FC Utrecht for just over a year. Prior to his current role, he spent 15 years in the construction and maintenance of golf courses. Helping Jan make the transition to Groundsmanship has been interim Groundsman and now consultant Arno Harmsen from GrasMeesters. "I spoke to Arno, and also our current seed supplier, about the possibility of using Groomers as part of our maintenance programme. I'd used a Groomer during my time as a greenkeeper and though they're standard practice on the golf course, they're not so much in a Groundsman's regime. Everyone said it was plausible so we gave it a shot - and already with the Groomer attachment we've seen great improvement!"

The optional Groomer attachment contra rotates to achieve the maximum effect in alleviating grain and turf density problems. It has a fully sealed gearbox and is designed for single lever action to give simple engagement or disengagement and can be installed and removed in rapid fashion. It effectively stands the grass plant up, helping to achieve a cleaner cut and create space for the existing, and new plants to grow. It also removes dead plants and unwanted organic matter improving the overall health and resistance of the turf.

Jan specified the mowers to be purely electric rather than hybrid - "this is great, it means less noise and is much better for the environment. In addition they're also really easy to adjust and use, and require very little ongoing maintenance. I am particularly impressed with the result of using the Groomers - In such a short period of time we've achieved a cleaner, thicker sward. Overall I am very happy with my choices!"