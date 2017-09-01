  1. See All
  2. Authors
  3. Categories
  4. Dates
  5. Issues

0 Edgbaston CC's Gary Barwell on creating wickets

Gary Barwell, Head Groundsman of the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Club, gives an educational open-air talk on his techniques - out on the square itself.

Recent Articles
Editorial Enquiries Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood

01952 897416
editorial@pitchcare.com

Customers Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

01952 898516
peter@pitchcare.com

Subscribe Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.