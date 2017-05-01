The Club is delighted to announce that its application to build a new education and environmental facility, on a site adjacent to our Training Centre, has been approved by Enfield Council.

The THFC Environmental Centre and Nature Reserve will deliver a purpose-built education facility alongside a top-level multi-use sports pitch and a nature reserve with boardwalks, wildflower walks and meadow. This will create an environment where nature conservation, recreation and sport can be brought together to provide a high-quality, hands-on learning experience for Enfield children, alongside a world class multi-use sports field for schools and Club use.

Daniel Levy, Club Chairman, said: "The location of the Club's Training Centre has provided us with an unrivalled and unique opportunity to deliver something truly outstanding for the young people of Enfield.

"Through our section 106 commitments in Enfield, our Training Centre has already been able to play an important role locally through the hosting of sport and educational projects alongside a comprehensive programme of outreach work. This facility represents a sustainable long-term investment into the next generation and will provide facilities for children to learn in a fun, high quality and natural environment that can remain part of the borough for years to come."

The facility will be built on the Western Field, which sits adjacent to the Training Centre with the proposed new Nature Reserve to be delivered in partnership with Capel Manor College on Dickenson's Trough Meadow.

The proposed THFC Environmental Centre and Nature Reserve will see the development of a high quality, multi-purpose, fully accessible and flexible education building including two classrooms, four changing rooms, staff facilities and outdoor teaching space.

It would also include the creation of a new, organically-managed nature reserve and nature conservation area bringing wildflower walks, natural flora and fauna and wildlife to this part of Enfield and providing school children in the Borough with the opportunity to explore and learn in the natural environment and countryside.

Additionally, the scheme will facilitate outdoor activities and sports.

