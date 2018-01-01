Work is due to get underway later this year to combat the impact of coastal erosion at North Berwick Golf Club in East Lothian.

The club is working with EnviroCentre Ltd with the aim of the project 'to improve the resilience of the existing coastal defences along the West Links golf course with the proposed designs following the principle of minimal intervention'.

A public consultation event was held in North Berwick in February 2017 and a planning application and accompanying Environmental Impact Assessment was submitted by EnviroCentre to East Lothian Council in August 2017.

A stakeholder information presentation is to be held at the golf club's clubhouse on Tuesday (January 30) offering progress on the project to date.

A club spokesperson said: "These designs include reinstatement of the timber revetment and rock armour at the second hole, stabilisation of the main access points along the coastline through use of geotextile matting to mitigate against further erosion, planting of marram grass at various locations along the coastline and installation of geotextile sand containers to protect the dune at the 11th hole."

"These containers will be covered with sand and planted with marram grass so will not be visible post-construction. The North Berwick Golf Club and EnviroCentre are committed to working with all stakeholders as the project progresses."

