Worcestershire CCC's Supporters' Association have donated £15,000 to head groundsman Tim Packwood to enable him to upgrade equipment needed to maintain the condition of Blackfinch New Road.

The club's website report that a new tractor and two rotary mowers were on Tim's wish list for 2018.

Now, because of the financial aid from the Supporters' Association, he will be able to go ahead and purchase them in readiness for the new campaign.

The Association had also donated a similar amount 12 months ago, which was used to buy sheeting to cover the main square, new side sheets to hook onto the wheeled covers, new cover tops for those wheeled covers plus an electric mower.

Tim told the club's website, "Every year I come up with a wish list of items that are required or need replacing."

"The tractor we had was approaching the end of its working days after many years and we very much needed a new one."

"Again we are delighted that the Supporters's Association are able to finance a new one in addition to the two rotary mowers."

"Their help in such matters is always appreciated and they do a fantastic job in giving their support to many areas of the club."

Supporters' Association chairman Andrew Jenkins was quoted, saying, "We are delighted to help Tim again purchase some of the things on his wish list for 2018.

"We feel it is vital to help the ground-staff wherever possible. Good outfields and playing conditions are paramount at any cricket club."

"The ground-staff often have to work under challenging conditions after, for example, a flood of the ground."

"We are only to glad to help them with new equipment in anyway we can."

Worcestershire CCC chairman Stephen Taylor said, "The Supporters' Association has always had a significant and major role to play with the County and that continues to be the case.

"Their latest help with Tim and his requirements for this summer is much appreciated."