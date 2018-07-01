Castleford Tigers fans got a chance to view plans for their new Community Stadium as part of the wider Axiom retail development last week. Lateral Property Group and development partners, Highgrove launched updated plans for the stadium as part of the Axiom retail development at public consultation events.

Next to Junction 32 of the M62, the 106 acre Axiom retail and leisure complex, will comprise of around 75 retail, restaurant and leisure units, alongside a new 10,000 capacity community stadium for Castleford Tigers.

Once operational, the Axiom development is expected to create in excess of 2,000 jobs, plus around 1,100 construction jobs per annum during the 2.5 year build period.

The plans for the community stadium and retail development were originally granted planning permission in 2015 and further detailed planning amendments to the retail element have been made since then. Public exhibitions provide local people with an opportunity to view the detailed design proposals on the overall Axiom development. Further detailed planning submissions to Wakefield Council will follow.

Steve Renshaw, planning director of Lateral Property Group said: "As we work towards a start on site, we have asked experienced stadium architect, WMA (Ward McHugh Associates), to develop the detailed designs for the Community Stadium. In addition, the design for the retail development has improved significantly since we originally secured planning approval.

"We are keen to engage with the local community to discuss the details of the stadium design and to showcase the latest evolution of the retail and leisure development at Axiom. We really hope that local people can attend either of the two exhibitions and comment on the latest proposals."

