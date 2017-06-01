Fleetwood Town have promoted Nick Hyndman to the role of head groundsman after the departure of long-serving groundsman Dale Frith.

The club announced Dale's departure to PSD Agronomy as a senior consultant earlier this month with his deputy Nick Hyndman gaining a promotion and officially taking over the reins on June 1.

Nick has been with the club for over six years and has progressed from part-time groundsman through to his new role under the tutorship of Dale.

Nick said: "I feel like learning under Dale has put me in a great position to keep up the standards and continue the great work he and the team have done. "I've watched the club grow around me in the last six and a half years. Previously, the pitches were looked after by contractors, but now we have a superb ground at Highbury and unbelievable facility at Poolfoot Farm."

And Dale says Nick deserves the opportunity to follow in his footsteps. He said: "I'm really pleased for Nick. I'm sure he will continue on the work that we have been doing. He deserves the opportunity and the chance to do it. I'm confident he will flourish in the role."

In further changes to the department Liam Scott-Rattray will fill Nick's position as deputy head groundsman, Oliver Vincent moves to an assistant groundsman role alongside Ashley Roche, with Cameron Chisholm one of two apprentice groundsmen. Another apprentice will be appointed in the coming days.

