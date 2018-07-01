Friends of Pelican Park celebrated their pitch improvement project in Hull, made possible by investment from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, during a two-day Sports Festival recently (Saturday 30 June). The grant has been delivered by the Football Foundation, the nation's largest sports charity.

This has enabled the Friends of Pelican Park charity, which operates the Pelican Park site, to undertake the project due to the available pitches being in poor condition. The Park offers one full-size, one 9v9 and two Mini-Soccer grass pitches - all of which will benefit. There is also a cricket square and tennis courts on-site.

The grant has been used not only to perform much-needed levelling and cultivation of natural grass on the site's 9v9 pitch, but also to purchase state-of-the-art grounds maintenance equipment. This includes a new tractor and mowing system, which will help the charity to improve and sustain the quality of all pitches on-site.

Pelican United FC are just one of the local grassroots clubs that will be able to take advantage of the upgraded playing surfaces following the project. The site is currently home to a total of 11 football teams, as well as two cricket teams, and local schools also have access to the pitches.

Friends of Pelican Park were awarded a £38,040 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund towards the project. The charity worked alongside the Football Foundation and the East Riding County FA to compile a five-year Football Development Plan, which is a vision of how sport will be played on site with an emphasis on increasing participation.

Thanks to the major improvements to the quality of the pitches, they will be able to support higher levels of play. It is expected that this will enable ten new teams to be established on-site across users, taking the total from 11 to 21.

It is hoped that this will include two new girls' teams and a new Under-15 team. Along with the strengthening of player pathways within the clubs, this supports an expected 183% rise in football participation for those aged between 14 and 25.

