For the first time in 23 years, Oxfordshire's largest golf club, Frilford Heath, announces the launch of a brand new golf course. The course aims to make golf more accessible to beginners, who will be able to play a round in 60 minutes.

100 year old member Hugh Chamberlain and 6 year old Will Donnelly

Experienced golfers will take a lot less time and have fun in the process of practicing their short game. The longest hole is 78 yards and the shortest 33.

The Yellow Course has been designed specifically to make golf more accessible and encourage young people and beginners to play the game and achieve a good standard.

The opening tee shot was taken by 100-year old Frilford Heath member, Hugh Chamberlain, who played an exhibition match with 6 year old Will Donnelly, Rob Harry, a graduate of Frilford's youth development programme, and Eddie Pepperell, fellow member and European Tour player.

The idea for the yellow course was conceived two years ago by the Frilford Heath management team and has been in development for the past 12 months. Eddie Pepperell welcomes the new course, saying: "It's so important to make golf inclusive if we want it to remain as one of the UK's leading sports. There are many people who may be put off playing a round of 18 holes because they are worried about their ability and the time it takes.

"This course means beginners and those new to the game can come and play a quick round to gradually improve their game with confidence."

With its commitment to protecting nature and its Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Frilford Heath ensured that all nature removed for the new course was replanted in other areas of the club. Eighty scots pine and fir trees were replanted on the estate to ensure they were preserved.

Huxley Golf' s Area Sales Manager, Will Alsop PGA, was closely involved with setting out and constructing the course. "The Yellow Course is basically a 6 hole short course for all standards of golfer, especially beginners who want an accessible and gentle introduction to the sport and experienced players who want to improve their short game within 100 yards," he said.

"This short format is divided into 2 accessible loops of 3 holes, with the second loop slightly more challenging than the first loop. The 6 Huxley Golf Premier Nylon Golf Greens are slightly different shapes and undulations but are all effectively 1350 square feet with a 2-3 feet wide Huxley Golf Premier Leisure Turf fringe surround.

"There are 12 Huxley Golf Premier Iron Play Golf Course tees (2 for each hole) giving a variety of different types of approach shots from varying angles, length and difficulty. There are no bunkers and the course meanders and rolls its way through avenues of trees with natural grass fairways and approaches."

Alistair Booth, Frilford Heath Executive Chairman said: "Introducing a new six-hole course to our selection of three 18-hole courses means we are making golf accessible. Beginners and younger players who might otherwise be too afraid to play a longer course because of their level of skill can now be assured that they can play a game of six holes in an hour. We want to safeguard the future of this sport and feel that in order to do so, we need to make golf available to everyone."

You can read the original article from Golf Business News HERE