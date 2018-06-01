Chris Long - he wishes he could fly, but that could be Hear'Say!

Who are you? Chris Long, Head of Grounds at the University of Leicester.

Family status? Married. Two kids. One on the way.

Who's your hero and why? My granddad, because he's the reason I'm where I am today. Or, my mum, who worked two jobs to ensure I had a good upbringing.

What would you change about yourself? I try to be more patient and less stubborn.

What's your guilty pleasure? Chocolate.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Working at Wembley for the 2016 League Cup Final.

What are your pet peeves? Bad timekeeping and mess.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Sat by a pool in Lanzarote with the wife and kids.

What's the best part of your job? Good feedback.

… and the worst? When we can't work, or when the pitch gets destroyed.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? I always wanted to work in stadium football, but I'm quite content doing what I'm doing.

Favourite record, and why? 'Fool's Gold' by The Stone Roses. I feel close to that era of Indie.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? I've had the pleasure of meeting Natalie Sawyer and like her a lot. But, I'd have to pick Kym Marsh or Kelly Brook.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I'd sort out both sides of the family.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Gazza, Al Pacino and Oliver Reed; now that would be a good knees-up!

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Superman. I'd fly around a bit and not sit in traffic.

Do you have any bad habits? I am stubborn. I can't deny that.

... or any good ones? I listen well.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? I find it hard to switch off anyway.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? "Everything happens for a reason."

What's your favourite smell? Roasted pork.

What do you do in your spare time? Family time. I enjoy being with the kids.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Impatient, thoughtful, precise.

What talent would you like to have? I'd like to be able to fly.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? I'd ban all drivers of convertible cars who think it is okay to drive with the top down in the winter months!