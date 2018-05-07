Eoin Riddell - cracking joints Gromit; now that might annoy Holly!

Who are you? Eoin Riddell, 48, Course Manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Family status? Married to Claire (25 years in September), with two daughters: Rebecca, 19, and Hannah, 16.

Who's your hero and why? Seve Ballasteros, for what he did for European golf and the legacy he has left behind.

What would you change about yourself? I asked my 16-year-old daughter to answer this for me. She said: "Dad I don't think there is enough room to write it all!" In all seriousness, I would change my life/work balance and not spend all my free time working.

What's your guilty pleasure? Dairy Milk chocolate.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Becoming course manager at Royal Dornoch, and preparing the course as best we can for tournaments, whether it be R&A or the Members' Medal.

What are your pet peeves? Lateness. In my book, if you're not early, you're late!

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Driving along the Pacific coast highway in an open-top Mustang.

What's the best part of your job? Early starts in the summer with no golfers. Also, bunker revetting.

… and the worst? Dark mornings in the winter.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? I would love to travel to all continents.

Favourite record, and why? Anything by Queen. They're great to listen to when driving.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? I would have to say Claire, my wife (she is sitting next to me while I type this!).

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I would buy a nice car and one of the big houses overlooking the course, and watch the greenkeepers work whilst sitting on my balcony with a beer.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Freddie Mercury, Payne Stewart and Shania Twain.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Philip Schofield… who wouldn't want to sit next to Holly Willoughby every day?

Do you have any bad habits? Cracking joints.

... or any good ones? Working hard and being punctual.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Sometimes, as I'm sure others do also when trying to keep the golfers happy.

What are you reading now? Just started "The Winchman". It's about a local guy who was a winchman with the coastguard for 20 years.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Take your time and do it right first time.

What's your favourite smell? The early morning, beside the sea, with the fresh air and seaweed.

What do you do in your spare time? At the moment, DIY. Usually, golfing and walking my dog, Brodie.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? "If we put cement dust in the bunkers, will it firm up the sand?"

What's your favourite piece of kit? I love the Toro 4500. It can go anywhere, and productivity is great.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Approachable, loyal, trustworthy.

What talent would you like to have? I would love to be able to play a musical instrument.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? It should be made illegal not repairing your pitch marks.