Ryan Donnellan - appears to be heading in One Direction - the bar!

Who are you? Ryan Donnellan, Head Greenkeeper at Charnock Richard Golf Club.

Family status? Married with two kids - a two-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Who's your hero and why? I'm too busy to have a hero.

What would you change about yourself? I'd love to be more confident; a bit more forward; to believe in myself a bit more.

What's your guilty pleasure? One Direction!

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Getting the Head Greenkeeper job I've always wanted.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Abroad. Anywhere that's not the UK. I've always said I wanted to move away, but I don't know where. Wherever I go, I want to open my own bar.

What's the best part of your job? Seeing results, and looking back on what I've done well.

… and the worst? Winter.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? No. But I want my kids to have the same opportunities that my parents gave me.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Cheryl Cole's alright … but I'm not sure I'd want to spend the whole night with her.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Pay off my mortgage, whilst buying a Range Rover Sport.

Favourite record, and why? I like Mr. Brightside by The Killers. It gets me motivated.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? I'd like to be someone who's got a bit of money, and live the life of luxury for a day. Maybe a footballer.

Do you have any bad habits? My wife thinks having a go at her for spending money is a bad habit.

... or any good ones? I'm kind to people.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Yes. I can lie in bed often and not switch off at all.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Carry on playing football.

Do you still play football? No.

What's your favourite smell? My aftershave. Paco Rabanne.

What do you do in your spare time? I manage two football teams - Charnock reserves and Charnock U16s, spend time with my family, go to the pub to watch football.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? Why is the course closed? [puddles everywhere].

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Motivated, ruthless, winner.

What talent would you like to have? I wouldn't mind being able to sing properly. Maybe something other than The Killers or One Direction.