Goals Wembley has won MyLocalPitch's 'Outstanding Sports Venue Award' for the month of July.

(L to R): Dagmawi Mekonnen and Omar Khalek

The summer has proved a busy period for the facility following England's heroics in Russia which have had a positive impact on bookings at the grassroots level.

Players are able to make use of the impressive 12 All-weather 3G football pitches - all can be booked online or through the iOS and Android app. There are private function rooms available for hire where footballers can take in the TV matches after a game themselves.

A luxury sports bar is open to visitors too, as well as megascreen video replays, changing rooms, showers and floodlights for games throughout the year.

There are regular events held at the facility, including tournaments, leagues, coaching sessions and community focused competitions.

July's grassroots venue award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues. Users have the choice of over 9,000 of the best venues around the UK for 17 featured sports. The service has mostly recently launched in Brighton, to go alongside Manchester and Dublin.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Goals Wembley provides the perfect experience for any grassroots footballer. Clearly players have taken the opportunity to grab a game before catching the live World Cup TV games during an action-packed summer. Well done to Omar and his team involved at the facility."

Goals Wembley General Manager Omar Khalek said: "Goals are delighted to have received this award from MyLocalPitch. With our extensively refurbished pitches and clubhouse it has been the perfect time to become a partner of MyLocalPitch to find great facilities for footballers of all ages."

