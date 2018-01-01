The winners of the 2018 Golf Environment Awards (GEA) were announced at BTME, with Steve Thompson winning at the fourth attempt!

The annual Golf Environment Awards provide the platform from which the golf industry can demonstrate environmental excellence in all its forms.

Established in 1995, the awards have gone from strength to strength.

Carnoustie Golf Links were awarded Environmental Golf Course of the Year for their incredible work within the local community and their continued environmentally conscious practices in all areas of golf course management. Each decision at the golf facility considers the impact on the environment and each member of staff is trained to work in such a way.

Conservation Greenkeeper of the Year was received by Stephen Thompson of John O'Gaunt Golf Club for his passionate dedication to nature conservation within golf. Stephen has extensive biodiversity records for both courses at his club, enabling him to tailor the management of the mosaic of habitats accordingly.

Abergele Golf Club won Outstanding Environmental Project of the Year for their Tir Gwylllt (Wild Land) area. Darren Anderson, his team of greenkeeping staff and several members have created a wildlife haven from materials ready to hand or donated. The project is a remarkable example of people pulling together to create something spectacular.

Operation Pollinator was awarded to Kingsdown Golf Club where Tom Freeman had introduced extensive native wildflower areas with the help of local primary school children. Not only did this Operation Pollinator project provide for nectar and pollen loving insects, it also provided a great golf education to the younger generation.

The awards are sponsored by- Ransomes Jacobson, Aquatrols, Syngenta, Tillers Turf and Wiedenmann.

