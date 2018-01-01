After taking delivery of a GreenMech CS100 from his local dealer Turner Groundscare in the spring of 2017, Arthur Owen of Rhos Holiday Park says that maintaining the site's hedges and brash is now a breeze. The Holiday Park, in a relaxed location on the Isle of Anglesey, offers pitches to static caravans and tourers just minutes' walk from award winning beaches and Red Wharf Bay.

Arthur Owen is not only Manager of the site but is also in charge of all the site maintenance. "The site boasts lots of great open spaces but these need maintaining and as a one-man band I'm always on the look-out for machinery that can make my life easier" explains Arthur, who is the latest in the Owen family to take charge. A large area of the park is bordered by hedges, and with some of these being between caravan plots, access is restricted. "For the brash clearance work I had previously hired a large hydraulic chipper but having done some research online, I found there were smaller alternatives out there."

Already familiar with the GreenMech brand thanks to his agricultural background, his research saw the CS100 chipper coming out as best in class. "I had a demonstration and was immediately impressed with the strength of the machine, considering its compact size. It's really easy to use and has the strongest gravity feed system I could find, which helps to get the job done quickly and easily."

With a working width of just 760mm, the CS100 is a small, yet mighty, workhorse. Powered by a 16hp or 18hp petrol engine, the wide, open design in-feed chute enable large volumes of bushy material or timber of up to 100mm to be processed. This impressive chipping ability is provided by two high grade steel, long-life reversible blades that are easily re-sharpened thus ensuring low running costs.

"Squeezing the CS100 between caravans is not a problem meaning I can chip large amounts of brash into next-to-nothing, straight into a pile or bin. I've also had it working on the farm and it has taken everything we've put into it easily in its stride. It's been a great addition to the site."