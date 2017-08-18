The BIGGA Awards will be returning to BTME 2018, providing an incredible opportunity for the country's hardworking greenkeepers to be recognised for their efforts.

The BIGGA Awards are a unique opportunity for every single BIGGA member to get involved, whether as an individual or as a team.

And they've made the nomination process even simpler, meaning it now takes less than two minutes to put forward a worthy candidate for a prize.

The awards will be presented during the Welcome Celebration, held at BTME in Harrogate on 23 January 2018.

The winner of the BIGGA Greenkeeping Achievement of the Year at BTME 2017 was David Langheim MG and the team at Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

David said: "I think the BIGGA Awards are a fantastic opportunity for BIGGA members to give their peers the recognition they may not receive otherwise. Within the greenkeeping industry, so much of the hard work we put into the course goes unnoticed, and so it is fantastic that we as greenkeepers can nominate our colleagues for their efforts."

Full details are available HERE