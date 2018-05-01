Vanarama National League North side, Harrogate Town AFC's application was granted approval at a meeting of Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee on April 24, 2018.

Proposals include a new two-storey clubhouse, seated terraces, an office building, classrooms to be used as community facilities and a new, improved floodlighting solution at The CNG Stadium.

The club's recently-installed 3G playing pitch was also approved by members.

The development will increase the capacity of the ground from 2,800 spectators to around 5,000.

The club was advised on its application by advised by Indigo Planning and the scheme was designed by Bowman Riley Architects.

Harrogate Town AFC Managing Director, Garry Plant, said: "The football club has been at the heart of the Harrogate community for nearly 100 years."

"We are delighted that the planning committee supported this sensitively designed scheme which will help us achieve our ambitions."

"The club is committed to delivering a high quality facility that the local community can be proud of."

David Smith, Associate at Indigo, added: "We have worked closely with the club, the council's officers, the design team and local community to secure this permission."

"Given the site's location, it was essential that we engaged with the local community throughout the planning process and respond to their feedback."

The scheme has evolved over the last seven months as a result of these discussions.

Image, courtesy: Harrogate Town AFC

