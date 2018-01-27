Groundsman Tim Phillips was singled out as Pershore Town's unlikely man of the match - for ensuring they yet again avoided the wipeout of fixtures last weekend.

After snow and then rain, only three fixtures were played in Midland League Division One - and one of those on an artificial pitch.

Despite being next to the river and the soggy conditions, the King George V Stadium was playable and Phillips' hard work was rewarded with Town's best league win of the season as they defeated Chelmsley Town 4-0.

Phillips, a former referee, was runner-up in the league's groundsman of the year competition and his expertise has been visible again.

"Our groundsman has done another great job. The game was never in doubt and that was down to Tim's hard work," said manager Quentin Townsend. "Despite all the rain, there was nothing wrong with the pitch.

"We spent quite a lot of money on the pitch in the summer, a four-figure sum, and we've turned down offers from clubs to groundshare to protect the pitch. We've put the pitch first and foremost."

