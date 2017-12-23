A hotel in Warwickshire hopes to attract professional football teams after investing more than £100,000 (US$133,630, €113,510) in a new training ground.

Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe, in Stratford-upon-Avon, has built a professional-standard pitch, including dugouts, to provide football and referee coaching for the Football Association and professional sides, with hire fees starting at £150 a day.

The venue is less than an hour from Leicester City FC, with Championship side Birmingham City also nearby and League Two's Coventry City 30 minutes away.

The hotel plans to open the facilities to local clubs and schools.

"Opening our new football training ground has been a significant investment but enables us to enhance our status within the UK resort community," said general manager Daniel Graham.

"Not many country house hotels can offer the facilities we do as well as an exclusive football training ground."

Other leisure facilities at The Welcombe Hotel include a PGA 18 hole championship golf course and clubhouse, luxury health club and spa with gym, exercise studio, 15-metre swimming pool, outside vitality pool, treatment rooms and tennis courts, and a Rosette-awarded restaurant.

The hotel has 78 bedrooms, seven apartments, four bars and a lounge, and conference and banqueting facilities for up to 200 people.

