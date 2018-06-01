Dorset based Apex Soil Solutions Ltd has launched a marketing campaign to construction companies, developers, and landscaping specialists following the success of their decompaction and drainage injection techniques on golf courses and other sports facilities.

Managing Director Martin Saxon says that construction sites that have had areas of soil compaction can also benefit from their GEOTEC treatment that generates long lasting drainage of water logged areas and reactivates natural biological processes in the soil. The injection of granular material reduces the likelihood of re compaction after the treatments.

"We have been encouraged by requests from site operators and landscaping specialists who look for a cost effective solution to what can be long term problems created during the construction of a building," said Martin Saxon.

Apex are also introducing the soil decompaction and aeration probe to inject enriched biochar to improve tree performance and stimulate root growth and health.

"This allows us to penetrate the soil into the root zone to a depth of one metre to create a natural underground void which is then filled with organic fertilisers, to combat disease and enhance plant and tree life," said Martin Saxon, who launched the parent company Apex Tree Surgeons in 2002 near Bournemouth.

