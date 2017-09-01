Specialist trade body publishes authoritative Code of Practice for Managing Japanese Knotweed and releases details of new insurance product.

The Invasive Non-Native Specialists Association (INNSA) will formally launch its new Code of Practice for Managing Japanese Knotweed at Contamination Expo at Excel on 27th and 28th September 2017. Since the withdrawal of the Environment Agency's Code of Practice in 2016, INNSA has been working on the production of a replacement Code that is more 'user friendly' and particularly well-illustrated throughout. The new Code takes account of the latest developments in remediation techniques and will be subject to continuous review.

In addition to the Code launch at Contamination Expo, INNSA will also release details of its new Insurance Backed Guarantee (IBG) provided by an A rated insurance company which gives ten years peace of mind for all parties that use the remediation services of INNSA members. The IBG, which is unique to INNSA members, kicks in as soon as remediation is signed off, unlike some policies which do not take effect until 2 years after remediation has been completed, leaving exposure to regrowth.

James Sherwood-Rogers, Chairman of INNSA said 'we are delighted to be issuing the authoritative industry journal for Managing Japanese Knotweed which has taken a lot of time and effort toproduce. We expect the Code to be the 'go to' document, not only for remediators, but also the many developers and property professionals who are increasingly faced with the problem of Japanese Knotweed.'

'I am also really pleased that we are able to publicise details of the new INNSA IBG product whichis unique in the market place and makes the choice of INNSA remediators all the more compelling for any party that has a problem with Japanese Knotweed. I encourage all delegates to Contamination Expo that have an interest in this subject to visit the INNSA stand C518.

The Code, which retails at £18 per copy, will be available to delegates at Contamination Expo at the specially discounted launch price of £10.00 per copy.