Ballymoney-based Groundsman Industries is investing more than £220,000 in additional resources to meet growing demand for its products across Great Britain and international markets.

The company makes a range of ground maintenance machinery including lawn aerators and turf sod cutters for use on football pitches, golf fairways, racecourses and cricket fields. Its products are sold globally to markets including Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting the creation of five jobs at the business, to help Groundsman Industries expand its export sales. The business is also benefiting from trade advisory support to explore new opportunities in the US.

Billy Warke, managing director of Groundsman Industries, said: "It has been an encouraging year for the business and we have a strong order book secured as a result. We want to build on this position, enhancing our distribution network across the globe and driving awareness of our products among our target audience.

"The support we are receiving from Invest NI is enabling us to implement development plans that will allow us to capitalise on opportunities in new and existing markets. Sales are expected to uplift further in the coming years so recruiting additional personnel in production, store management and sales and marketing roles will give us the resources to maintain competitive lead times on new orders."

Invest NI has offered Groundsman Industries £32,500 towards the creation of five new jobs which will generate £107,000 annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

Bill Montgomery, Invest NI director advanced manufacturing and engineering, added: "Groundsman Industries is a specialist manufacturer operating in a niche market. Its products have considerable sales potential demonstrated by the growing order book and reputation the company is garnering with its customers across the globe.

"We are working with the company as it positions itself to expand its market reach overseas. Supporting its recruitment drive will also create more scope in the business to focus on driving sales and the development of new innovative products."

You can read the original article HERE.