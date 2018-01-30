  1. See All
  2. Authors
  3. Categories
  4. Dates
  5. Issues

0 Ipswich Town prize on offer for groundsmen

Entrants to this year's Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year competition - sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen - could win a unique prize. All entrants will go into a draw for the chance to spend a match-day at Portman Road with the Ipswich Town groundstaff.

This money-can't-buy prize comes courtesy of Ipswich Town head groundsman Ben Connell, who will once again head up the judging panel for the Groundsman of the Year competition.

He said: "We are delighted to offer a local groundsman this unique opportunity to join the groundstaff and be part of the match-day experience at Portman Road.

"The winner will spend time and assist the groundstaff before, during and after the game, finishing off their day by visiting the board room." Ipswich-based Ransomes Jacobsen will be sponsoring the competition, which is open to clubs in Suffolk who play at Step 7 and below, for a second season.

The winning groundsman will again receive £200 to be spent on groundscare equipment, with the runner-up and third placed groundsman receiving £100 and £50 respectively. Entry details are on the Suffolk FA website (www.suffolkfa.com).

You can read the original article from the Bury Free Press HERE

Recent Articles
Editorial Enquiries Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood

01952 897416
editorial@pitchcare.com

Customers Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

01952 898516
peter@pitchcare.com

Subscribe Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.