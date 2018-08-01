ISEKI are pleased to announce that Medland, Sanders & Twose (MST) are the latest dealer to switch from a competitive tractor brand and join the ISEKI family.

MST are a well-known and established dealer trading through Devon, parts of Cornwall and parts of Somerset with depots in Tiverton, Lee Mill and Yeovil. Their joining ISEKI complements the exiting dealer network and will give customers even more reason to buy ISEKI products.

Nigel Godefroy, Director of MST Group commented "We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve our customers with the ISEKI product range, having been with a competing brand for the last 40 years we were concerned that this might be a big upheaval for us and our customers, but the transition has been really smooth and we have already had customers change orders from our previous brand to ISEKI"

David Withers, Managing Director of ISEKI expressed his pleasure with MST joining ISEKI "it is great to have MST on board and look forward to working with them in the future. Since launching the company in January this year it has been very encouraging to see the volume of dealers who would like to represent ISEKI and benefit for our growing sales and share gain across the sectors we serve" he went on to say "we continue to have openings for dealers in some areas and are happy to discuss opportunities with interested parties who share our commitment to Customer service and relationship building"

Dealers interested in representing ISEKI should contact ISEKI UK at sales@iseki.co.uk or call 01473 599266

Image shows Robin Wearn, Head of Groundcare Sales for MST, sitting on an ISEKI SXG326 ride-on mower outside the MST Head Office in Tiverton