Iseki UK & Ireland today announced that it has chosen Hitachi Capital to provide floor-plan services to its network of 60 dealers across the UK. Additionally both companies announced their intent to run attractive and innovative retail finance options later in the year.

David Withers & Sean Jones signing the agreement at BTME 2018

David Withers Managing Director of ISEKI UK commented "As you can imagine with ISEKI forming in the UK there was a lot of interest in the finance community to secure a relationship with our new company to provide floor-plan and retail finance offerings, having evaluated all the options we have chosen Hitachi Capital as our partner and look forward to working with them over the coming months and years to ensure that we can complement the best machinery in the World with the best finance offerings"

From Hitachi Capital Sean Jones, Head of Strategy, expressed his pleasure at the announcement "With a Japanese parent ourselves we were determined that the opportunity to partner with a high quality Japanese manufacturer would not pass us by. Having worked in the past with many of the staff now at ISEKI coupled with the excellence of the product offering it made a perfect fit for us and we could not be more pleased to be able to provide the UK agricultural and grounds care industry with solutions to their finance requirements."

The decision was announced at the BTME show in Harrogate and comes into effect immediately.