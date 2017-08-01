Golf Ibiza by azuLinehotels, the only golf course on the Spanish island of Ibiza has taken delivery of a fleet of Jacobsen equipment and E-Z-GO golf cars with Textron Fleet Management GPS (TFM GPS); the first to be sold in Spain. Local Jacobsen and E-Z-GO dealer, Greenmowers, made the delivery.

The equipment delivered at the beginning of the season included three GP400 riding greens mowers, one AR522 rough mower, one Fairway 305 mower, one Jacobsen Truckster XD, one Smithco roller, and 20 E-Z-GO RXV golf cars with TFM GPS.

Managing Director Sr. Cachón decided to purchase equipment from Jacobsen and E-Z-GO after owning an old E-Z-GO RXV for more than 15 years himself. The new equipment is replacing the old models on the golf course, as the club looks to further enhance the quality of the course and the golfer's overall experience.

"We are very happy with the new equipment," Sr. Cachón said. "E-Z-GO and Jacobsen are very reliable suppliers, and we have always been able to count on Greenmowers for superb service. I play a lot of golf myself, and whenever I have rented an E-Z-GO golf car in the past, I have always been very happy; they have never let me down."

The 20 E-Z-GO RXV golf cars with TFM GPS are the first to be sold to a golf course in Spain, and Sr. Cachón and Golf Director Juan Lebrón are enthused about the new possibilities available to players on the course. Lebrón explained the benefits of the new technology:"The TFM GPS on the golf cars will revolutionise the golfing experience for our customers. They will be able to see the layout and yardage of each hole, record scores, and order food and beverage when required out on the golf course.

"From our point of view, we are able to geofence areas to keep vehicles in specified boundaries, which will protect both the course, and the players. It is an exciting prospect for us, and the combination of the quality of cut on the Jacobsen machines and the technology on the E-Z-GO golf cars will help us to attain higher standards, attracting more golfers to Ibiza."

Export Regional Sales Manager for Jacobsen Goncalo Carneiro commented on the delivery of the machines. He said, "We are delighted that Golf Ibiza by azuLinehotels have taken delivery of the very first E-Z-GO golf cars with TFM GPS in Spain. A special thanks must go to Antonio Marcer and the staff at Greenmowers for providing fantastic service and support once again. I am confident that the Jacobsen machines will provide the course with superior surfaces, and the attraction of the innovative golf cars helps the club to become one of the big names in Spanish golf."

Golf Ibiza by azuLinehotels opened as a 9-hole course in 1972, before becoming an 18-hole course in 1991 after locals purchased the land. Current Managing Director Sr. Cachón was appointed to design technical aspects of the course such as drainage, irrigation and construction during this period, drawing on his background in engineering. In 1997, the club made a bid for the Ryder Cup, but narrowly missed out on the opportunity to host the prestigious tournament. The course is currently managed by azuLine Hotels, which owns 12 hotels in total, 11 of them located in Ibiza. The parkland course is situated in picturesque mountainous surroundings with partial sea views, making it a tranquil retreat from the buzz of Ibiza town.