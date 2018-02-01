Ekerum Resort Öland recently won the award for "World's Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility" at the World Golf Awards held at La Manga Club in Spain. The Golf Club located in Sweden has signed a five-year preferred supplier agreement with Jacobsen in which both parties have pledged to measure and publish environmental performance.

Jacobsen has ensured that Ekerum Resort Öland is supplied with the best environmentally performing machinery, which includes an Eclipse 322 diesel hybrid greens mower, a Truckster XD with SprayTek, an HR700 wide area rotary mower, an AR722 rough mower, 10 Cushman Haulers and 25 E-Z-GO ELiTE TXT golf cars.

Jacobsen has an ongoing commitment to ISO Standard 14001 which gives clear objectives for improving environmental performance and actively championing environmentally sound practices. Jacobsen and Ekerum Resort Öland have worked together to set a specific set of environmental targets. The targets agreed to by both businesses are:

Reduce waste removed from sites by 2% per year (10% over a 5-year period)

Increase waste recycling by 2% per year (10% over 5-year period)

Reduce energy use (total KW/h/ hours worked) by 2% on 2016 usage (10% over 5-year period)

Commenting on the partnership, Director International Golf Sales Andre Andrade, said: "Firstly, I would like to congratulate Ekerum on winning the accolade of the World's Best Eco-friendly Golf Facility. At Jacobsen, we are leaving no stone unturned as we strive to better both our production and the environmental performance of our machinery. As custodians of a fantastic facility in Öland, I am incredibly pleased that the team at Ekerum share the same environmental values and together, we are setting industry standards and pushing boundaries."

Magnus Lagerlöf, CEO at Ekerum Resort Öland, commented on the new machinery and the partnership with Jacobsen: "As our recent award suggests, we are committed to environmental sustainability, and a huge part of this is the machinery we use on the golf course. The E-Z-GO ELiTE golf car range is a huge technological advancement in the industry. The new cars have a 25% reduction in weight and reductions in energy consumption in the region of 30%. These are big savings which positively impact both the environment and our finances! We are very excited to be working with Jacobsen, and Textron more broadly, to keep improving our practices and the golfing experience for our customers."

In addition to winning "World's Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility," Ekerum Resort Öland also won "Sweden's Best Golf Hotel" and was nominated in the category of "Europe's Best Golf Venue" and "Sweden's Best Golf Course" at this year's World Golf Awards.