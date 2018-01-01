Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Well, another year over and, in the main, it's been a fairly decent one, with an early spring and some very good growing weather well into October. Hopefully, it augurs well for our pitches, squares and courses in 2018.

January is always a bit of a depressing month - post Christmas and the New Year festivities, plus we have little in the way of natural daylight. So, I would suggest that it is a good time to get some planning done; to quote the Boy Scout's motto - be prepared.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

Enjoy.

Click here for the diaries.